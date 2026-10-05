Three dead, two missing in maritime incident off Mossel Bay

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) will commence with a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Three crew members have died, and two others remain missing after a rescue operation triggered by a man-overboard incident off Mossel Bay turned tragic when a rescue boat capsized in rough seas, the Department of Transport confirmed.

The department confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

Man-overboard

The uMkhuseli Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV), managed by AMSOL on behalf of the department, experienced a man-overboard incident approximately 40 nautical miles off Mossel Bay during inclement weather,” the department said.

It said a crew member was pulled overboard while handling a mooring line. A search and rescue operation was immediately activated.

“A fast rescue boat dispatched to assist capsized in rough seas with four crew members on board. Three bodies have since been recovered. The search was paused overnight due to deteriorating conditions and resumed on Thursday morning for the two crew members still missing.

“The department commends all vessels that responded to the distress call and the NSRI [National Sea Rescue Institute] volunteers for their courageous efforts under difficult conditions. A helicopter with winch capability was dispatched from Cape Town to support the operation,” said Minister Creecy.

Condolences

The department also conveyed its condolences to the families of the deceased crew members.

“The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased crew members and to the maritime industry following a fatal incident off Mossel Bay in the Western Cape.

Investigations

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) will commence a preliminary investigation into the incident. Amsol is supporting the families and affected crew members.

“The safety of our seafarers remains a core focus area. The Department will continue to monitor the implementation of and compliance with safety measures in maritime operations,” said Hlengwa.

Accountability

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in the Western Cape sent its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“Our thoughts are also with the families of the two missing persons and all those affected by this tragedy.”

The trade union federation called for a thorough investigation by law enforcement authorities to establish the cause of the incident and ensure accountability.