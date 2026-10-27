Tragedy on Mpumalanga road as illegal drag racing claims a life

"Illegal drag racing is a serious violation of traffic laws and an extreme display of recklessness."

Illegal drag racing has come under renewed scrutiny in Mpumalanga after a fatal incident in the Nkomazi Local Municipality allegedly claimed a life, prompting a strong warning from provincial authorities that reckless racing on public roads will not be tolerated.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie condemned the practice in the strongest terms following the incident, which allegedly occurred on Sunday, 25 October 2026, on the D1657 Road at Ritcher’s Hoek between Malelane and KaMhlushwa.

Racing tracks

Macie said public roads should never be used as racing tracks, warning that illegal drag racing places motorists, pedestrians and spectators in grave danger.

“We cannot allow our roads to be turned into arenas of lawlessness and dangerous stunts that cut short the lives of innocent people,” said Macie.

“Illegal drag racing is a serious violation of traffic laws and an extreme display of recklessness.”

The MEC said the alleged fatality highlights the devastating consequences of motorists engaging in unlawful racing on public roads.

Accountability

While extending condolences to the affected family, Macie stressed that accountability must follow.

“We send our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, but we also declare that those responsible must face the full might of the law,” he said.

The incident has renewed concerns about illegal racing hotspots across the province, with Macie calling for a tougher law enforcement response.

Illegal racing

He urged law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service (Saps) and traffic authorities, to intensify efforts to tackle illegal drag racing and bring offenders to book.

“Members of the public are urged to report any planned or ongoing illegal racing activities to ensure public safety.”

The provincial government has reiterated that illegal drag racing remains a serious threat to road safety and warned that participants could face the full consequences of the law.