Transport union raises concerns about rail safety and possible sabotage

when essential state services such as Prasa deteriorate, a vacuum is created for "shadowy" operators in the transport sector to exploit.

While more people are taking the train than before, safety concerns remain a real stumbling block.

According to figures released by the Department of Transport, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) recorded an audited 101 million passenger trips during the 2025/26 financial year, compared to 76.72 million in 2024/25.

Prasa also recorded 889 verified security incidents, compared to 929 in the previous financial year.

United National Transport Union (Untu) acting general secretary, Athenkosi Plaatjie, said that while there had also been a reduction in reported incidents, theft and destruction of railway infrastructure undermine progress towards rebuilding the passenger rail network and compromise the safety of employees and commuters.

Plaatjie noted that the union is particularly concerned about the possibility of deliberate sabotage as PRASA continues its recovery efforts

“These incidents cannot be viewed in isolation, as the continued destruction and theft of railway infrastructure threaten the sustainability of passenger rail services,” Plaatjie said.

He added that when essential state services such as Prasa deteriorate, a vacuum is created for “shadowy” operators in the transport sector to exploit.

Plaatjie said that this risks creating monopolies within the public transport sector, leaving poor and working-class communities, as well as informal traders, with fewer affordable transport options. It also places an even greater financial burden on those who can least afford it.

Inter-agency law enforcement approach

Untu has called on Prasa to adopt a coordinated, inter-agency law enforcement approach involving joint operations with the South African Police Service (Saps), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and other relevant law enforcement agencies.

Plaatjie said those responsible for the destruction, theft and sabotage of railway infrastructure must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

“A functioning and efficient Prasa is not merely about trains running on time. It is about ensuring that all South Africans, regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances, have affordable and reliable access to employment, education and economic opportunities.”

Critical role

Untu welcomed the significant increase in railway trips, saying these figures tell a positive story about growing demand for passenger rail services in South Africa.

“More importantly, they highlight the critical role Metrorail plays in connecting working-class communities, schoolchildren, and informal traders to economic hubs across the country,” Plaatjie said.

Reopening of closed railway lines

Untu also noted that reopening previously closed railway lines in the Western Cape, including the line connecting Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain to the Cape Town Civic Centre, which had been closed since 2020, demonstrates the importance of restoring services to communities deprived of affordable public transport for years.

These route reopenings have been instrumental in restoring commuter confidence and increasing passenger numbers, Plaatjie added.

“However, the consequences of the catastrophic decision to cancel security contracts continue to be felt across the network,” he pointed out.

‘Recovery must remain a priority’

Untu said that infrastructure recovery must remain a priority, particularly the rehabilitation of stations and the upgrading of signalling infrastructure.

Plaatjie explained that improved signalling systems are essential to increasing train frequencies while ensuring that services operate safely, reliably, and efficiently.