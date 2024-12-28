Tshwane leaders tackle illegal dumping in township clean-up effort

Illegal dumping woes hit Tshwane townships, prompting city leaders to clean up and commit to fixing long-standing service delivery issues.

Illegal dumping sites across Tshwane townships are in the spotlight after a video that was shared on social media showed garbage spreading meters down the road.

The City of Tshwane (CoT) deputy mayor and city MMCs responded to the video of heaps of illegal dumping by taking to the streets of Tshwane to clean up the townships of the city.

In the initial video taken in Mabopane and shared widely on TikTok, Councillor Mmina-Tau Marishane captures the rubbish dumped on a large part of the side of the road in Winterveldt, including everything from garden rubbish, plastics, food packaging, papers, waste, and rubble.

Rubbish dumped on the roadside

Marishane said residents should get services despite it being the festive season.

According to residents in the comment section, residents in this area have been dumping there since 2011 and didn’t have access to regular refuse removal.

Another video of two residents caught red-handed dumping loads of wheelie bins on a pavement in Mabopane was also circulating on TikTok, after which one of the residents in the comments questioned when last the city cleaned that area and suggested it had been used as a dumping site since 2011.

More complaints of illegal dumping in other townships in Tshwane have been shared on social media, which also included illegal dumping in Mamelodi and Soshanguve.

CoT spokesperson Selby Bokaba said Councillor Mmina-Tau Marishane of Ward 16 joined Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise and MMC for Environmental and Agriculture Management Obakeng Ramabodu to clear an illegal dumping site, which created a health hazard, behind Mamelodi East police station.

Bokaba said it formed part of Modise’s intensive festive season service delivery program for the weekend in Mamelodi and Mabopane.

Festive season service delivery program

“The Tshwane executive is determined to continue the provision of services to residents at all times, including during the festive period when most people are on holiday.”

“The first activity will focus on fixing water leakages and sewage pipes in Mamelodi East, Region 6, and proceed to Winterveldt and Lebanon, in Region 1, to work on tar patching and road markings on the corner of Didimala and Lerato Streets, Mamelodi East,” he said.

Bokaba said other work included fixing water leakages and sewage pipes in Mamelodi East, tar patching in Winterveldt, and road markings in Mamelodi East on the M44 Road and Lebanon Road and tar patching in Hlalefa and Ibubulo Streets.

