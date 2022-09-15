News

News

Faizel Patel
Senior Digital Journalist
2 minute read
15 Sep 2022
1:11 pm

Turkish philanthropist and builder of Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand – Ali Katırcıoğlu passes away

Faizel Patel

Uncle Ali who lost his wife Necla Katırcıoğlu two months ago, was heartbroken and grieving and could not cope, said a Turkish journalist.

Turkish philanthropist and builder of Nizamiye Mosque Ali Katırcıoğlu passes away
Uncle Ali started building the Nizamiye Mosque Complex in 2009, and completed the project in 2012. Photo: Supplied

Well-known Turkish businessman and philanthropist Ali Katırcıoğlu who funded and oversaw the construction of the Nizamiye Mosque Complex in Midrand, Johannesburg, has passed away.

Uncle Ali as he is fondly known, and who resembles “Suleyman Shah” in the Diriliş Ertuğrul Turkish series, passed away on Thursday at the age of 85.

South African based Turkish journalist Turkman Terzi told The Citizen Uncle Ali passed way from natural causes.

“Uncle Ali just lost his wife Necla Katırcıoğlu two months ago. He was heartbroken and grieving too much when his wife died and he could not cope.”

Nizamiye Mosque

Terzi said Uncle Ali started building the Nizamiye Complex in 2009, and completed the project in 2012.

“He met late President Nelson Mandela before the construction and got his advice and with Mandela’s advice, he added a clinic into the complex for South Africans.”

READ MORE
Turkey offers to mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff

The Nizamiye Mosque, which was officially inaugurated by former President Jacob Zuma, has become a unique landmark and part of the Johannesburg sky-line.

It is a small replica of the Ottoman Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey.

Terzi said Uncle Ali was living with his wife in South Africa while the rest of the family were living abroad.

Philanthropist

Dr Ismail Mitha, who knew Uncle Ali well and led prayer at the Nizamiye Mosque, said Uncle Ali was a very compassionate, loving and gentle soul.

“He’s done lots for many and may all his work and his good deeds accompany him in his resting place. We make dua (prayer) that Allah grants him the highest stages of paradise and grant his family ease.”

“He did a lot of philanthropic work in the community. He was a giant and he established himself in this community in 2006,” Mitha said.

Funeral

Uncle Ali will be buried on Friday after the midday prayers next to his wife at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand.

ALSO READ: Rose amongst the thorns

Read more on these topics