WATCH: At least two dead after Joburg CBD building goes up in flames

The blaze broke out at a residential building fire on Sunday morning.

Two people have died and five others were rescued after a building caught fire in the inner city of Johannesburg.

It is understood the blaze broke out at a two-storey residential building fire at Commissioner and Nugget Streets in the central business district (CBD).

@CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters are currently responding to a building on fire in Joburg CBD, 4 people treated on scene transported to nearest health care facilities by Gauteng EMS, cause of the fire incident is unknown @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/CeOioe56ag January 21, 2024

Preliminary investigations

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesman Xolile Khumalo said they received a call about the fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Two people jumped from the second floor, and three people were rescued from the balcony. Two people were found dead as search and rescue operations continue at the building fire. Four people have been transported to health care facilities for further medical care.

“The fire operation continues at the two-storey building that was engulfed with flames earlier this morning. The fire spread very quickly, affecting different levels of the building because of the combustible materials used,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo said EMS will conduct preliminary investigations to determine what caused the fire after firefighting operations are done.

In September last year, at least 77 people died in the hijacked Usindiso building, located on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets in Marshalltown in what has been described as one of the worst tragedies to have hit Gauteng’s economic hub.

