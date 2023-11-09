Zondo’s ‘extraordinary’ commission had global impact, says US academic

A world-acclaimed US academic, who has distinguished himself in teaching government leaders on strategies to turn around a culture of corruption, has lauded the work of the Zondo commission.

The two-day National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council’s dialogue held in Boksburg – aimed at building a corruption-free South Africa, attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Cabinet ministers and organs of civil society – was appointed by Ramaphosa last year, to oversee the implementation of the national anticorruption strategy.

Professor Christopher Stone from Oxford University’s School of Government praised Zondo for having headed “an extraordinary commission” which, he said, has had a global impact.

“Zondo’s reports have displayed the important work undertaken. There’s a degree of public accountability that the commission has achieved in its observations and recommendations,” said Stone.

“The chief justice went out of his way to highlight – not just the corrupt acts – but people who stood up to corruption.”

He said graft was “a huge problem for governments everywhere”.