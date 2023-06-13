US lawmakers want SA punished for its stance over Russia

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

A group of US lawmakers, from both the Democratic and Republican parties, has asked the White House to move the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) summit away from South Africa.

They want this to be done as a sanction against South Africa’s perceived support of Russia.

SA’s Agoa status

They also said South Africa should not host the summit if it is at risk of losing its Agoa status.

Agoa gives South Africa duty-free access to the US market. The agreement is set to be renewed in 2025 but South Africa’s membership is not guaranteed.

The US is South Africa’s second-biggest trading partner after China, with Agoa adding about R55 billion to the South African economy.

The group raised their concerns in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trade Representative Katherine Tai and National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

“(We) question whether a country in danger of losing Agoa benefits should have the privilege of hosting the 2023 Agoa Forum,” the letter stated.

This was revealed in a New York Times report on Tuesday.

Lady R docking in Simon’s Town

The group said South Africa seemed to have strengthened its military ties with Russia and use the docking of Lady R in Simon’s Town to back up its argument. It also referenced the military exercises South Africa held with Russia and China earlier this year.

“Late last year, a Russian cargo vessel subject to US sanctions docked in South Africa’s largest naval port, and intelligence suggests that the South African government used this opportunity to covertly supply Russia with arms and ammunition that could be used in its illegal war in Ukraine.”

The South African government, however, denied that it supplied weapons to Russia. It also denied having any knowledge of weapons being loaded onto Lady R while the ship was docked in Simon’s Town.

It did, however, announce that an independent inquiry will be established to look into the allegations.

This came after the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, made explosive claims that weapons had been sold to Russia to help it in its war with Ukraine.

Brics summit

The US lawmakers’ letter to President Joe Biden and his staff also raised concerns that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in South Africa for the Brics summit in August.

“These actions by South Africa call into question its eligibility for trade benefits under Agoa due to the statutory requirement that beneficiary countries not engage in activities that undermine United States national security or foreign policy interests,” the group says.

