Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Government to ramp up inoculations ahead of festive season

As part of government’s efforts to drive Covid-19 vaccination, President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited the public and community leaders to participate in local events.

A wide range of leaders in government and faith-based organisations, as well as business and civil society partners, have been invited to show their support at the upcoming Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

Here’s what you need to know.

Vooma Vaccination Weekend

Averting the fourth wave

The next Vooma Vaccination Weekend will take place from 12-14 November, with the aim of “galvanising massive country-wide support” in the fight against Covid-19.

“It comes at a time when the rate of new Covid-19 infection are low in South Africa, but where the 4th wave is anticipated early in the new year.”

A fourth wave of infection could likely be prevented in South Africa, but achieving a higher vaccination rate during December 2021 “could substantially reduce its impact”, the health department said.

“Three out of five people aged 50 and older have now had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla.

“If we can get close to five out of five people in this age group vaccinated by the end of the year, we will crush the power of the fourth wave by substantially reducing the number of hospital admissions and deaths.”

100% success rate

It can be done. During the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend, the department achieved 75% of its 500,000-vaccination target over a three-day period.

This was achieved by means of an “unprecedented level of engagement and active mobilisation” across many districts in South Africa.

The goal for the upcoming Vooma Vaccination Weekend is to achieve 100%. To do this, additional vaccination sites will be operational.

Phaahla expressed appreciation for health professionals and also thanked the almost 16 million South Africans who have been vaccinated to date.

“Your efforts will ensure that we break the power of this deadly pandemic and speed up the process of saving lives and livelihoods,” said Phaahla.

