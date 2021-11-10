Get vaccinated this weekend and save our scholars

Citizen Reporter

South Africans who are not yet vaccinated are called upon to join the Vooma Vaccination Weekend on November 12-14 in a bid to save our scholars.

Assist children aged 12–17 to get vaccinated at any site. No SMS or prebooking is required.

Children with an illness that compromises their immunity are at high risk of contracting Covid-19 and should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Government to ramp up inoculations ahead of festive season

The 12–17 age group requires only a single dose of Pfizer to qualify for a vaccination certificate.

Vaccination sites will be open all day on Friday and Saturday and selected sites on Sunday. See www.sacoronavirus.co.za for details.

NOW READ: Why are South African men not getting vaccinated?