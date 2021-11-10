Own Your Life

10 Nov 2021
Get vaccinated this weekend and save our scholars

The 12–17 age group requires only a single dose of Pfizer to qualify for a vaccination certificate - assist teenagers to get vaccinated during Vooma Vaccination Weekend on November 12-14.

14-year-old Mia Aitken receives her Covid jab at the Centurion Virgin Active vaccination site as the Department of Health commences with vaccinations for children between 12 and 17 years old, 20 October 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

South Africans who are not yet vaccinated are called upon to join the Vooma Vaccination Weekend on November 12-14 in a bid to save our scholars.

Assist children aged 12–17 to get vaccinated at any site. No SMS or prebooking is required.

Children with an illness that compromises their immunity are at high risk of contracting Covid-19 and should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Government to ramp up inoculations ahead of festive season

The 12–17 age group requires only a single dose of Pfizer to qualify for a vaccination certificate.

Vaccination sites will be open all day on Friday and Saturday and selected sites on Sunday. See www.sacoronavirus.co.za for details.

NOW READ: Why are South African men not getting vaccinated?

RELATED ARTICLES

OWN YOUR LIFE

Vooma Vaccination: Here’s where to get your Covid-19 shot in Gauteng this weekend
20 mins ago
20 mins ago

OWN YOUR LIFE

Vooma Vaccination: Here's where to get your Covid-19 shot in Mpumalanga this weekend
41 mins ago
41 mins ago

WORLD

'In a corner': Germany's unvaccinated defiant as rules tighten
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

OWN YOUR LIFE

Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Government to ramp up inoculations ahead of festive season
23 hours ago
23 hours ago


