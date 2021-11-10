Vooma Vaccination: Here’s where to get your Covid-19 shot in Mpumalanga this weekend

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls on all people in South Africa who are not yet vaccinated to join the Vooma Vaccination Weekend on November 12-14.

Sites will be open all Friday and Saturday and selected sites on Sunday. See www.sacoronavirus.co.za for details.

Vax facts

Three out of every five people aged 50 plus are either fully vaccinated or have had their first Pfizer dose.

The fourth wave is likely to hit South Africa early in the new year.

Over 80% of Covid-19 deaths so far have occurred in people over 50. The Department of Health wants to prevent every death, but aims to reduce the impact of the fourth wave by vaccinating more than 85% of people aged 50 and older. That means providing first-dose vaccinations to at least 3.6 million more people aged 50 and above by the end of the year.

At the same time, every adult in South Africa is urged to get vaccinated as well as those children aged 12-17 who want to, or are at high risk because of co-morbidities.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the toll-free Covid-19 hotline 0800 029 999. It is there for you.

