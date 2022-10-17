Wanderers Stadium gets a rebrand

Devina Haripersad

The iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will now be known as the DP World Wanderers Stadium, after the global logistics provider announced an agreement on naming rights.

The DP World Wanderers Stadium naming rights is accompanied by the sponsorship of the DP World Gauteng Lions men’s and women’s cricket teams.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at DP World, said: “We place a strong emphasis on empowering and supporting the local people and communities in which we operate, while delivering sustainable and inclusive growth. Taking over the naming rights of the most iconic stadium in Africa is part of our commitment to developing and driving business, sports and culture on the continent”.

The partnership between the Lions and Wanderers Stadium marks a new milestone in realising DP World’s ambition to build its international reputation and inspire the next generation.

Prior to the DP World sponsorship, Imperial Logististics had had naming rights over the stadium, and prior to this it was Bidvest.

Meanwhile, the Lions – whose home venue is at Wanderers – will also see a change in their name, as they are now known as DP World Lions.