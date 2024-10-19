WATCH: Former minister Tito Mboweni to be laid to rest on Saturday

Mourners will gather from around 10am at Nkowankowa Stadium outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, for Mboweni's funeral.

Former finance minister and ANC stalwart Tito Mboweni will be buried on Saturday, following a special provincial funeral in Limpopo.

Mourners will gather from around 9am at Nkowankowa Stadium outside Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Mboweni died last week at the age of 65.

“The family is devastated by Governor Mboweni’s passing after a short illness. He passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night surrounded by his loved ones,” his family said of his passing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was in mourning at the former minister’s passing.

“Given his sense of vitality and energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni’s passing at 65 comes as a shock.

“We have lost a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights.”

Mboweni’s body lay in state at Sasekane Village on Friday 18 October, with community members visiting to pay their last respects.

There will also be condolence books at designated areas within the stadium for those who want to leave a written tribute or message to the family.

Special Provincial Official Funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Mboweni’s funeral as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

Special provincial funerals are divided into two categories and can be provided to an outstanding or distinguished person on request to the president by the premier of the province.

The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy manual of 2016 states at Category 1 ceremonies the national flag shall fly at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — a day before the burial or cremation until the evening of the day of the burial or cremation.

For Category 2, the national flag flies at half-mast at every flag station in the province, including the burial site or cremation facility, on the day of the burial or cremation until that evening.

Where and when to watch the funeral

The funeral will start at 10am and will be streamed on YouTube and broadcast on major news television stations.

After the funeral, the cortege will proceed to Bordeaux (eBodweni) cemetery where Mboweni will be laid to rest.

Mboweni: A life of service

Current Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the nation had “lost a titan”.

“A thinker, a doer, and above all a patriot.

“It is hard to imagine the grief felt by those closest to him. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The ANC added that Mboweni was a “testament to a life lived in sacrifice, dedication and selfless service to the people of South Africa”.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

