JUST IN: Former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni dies at 65

Mboweni passed away in hospital on Saturday evening.

Former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni has died.

It is understood the Mboweni passed away on Saturday after a short illness. He was 65.

The Mboweni family said they are devastated by the former ministers death.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni Family announces the passing of Former Reserve Bank Governor and Minister of Finance Tito Titus Mboweni.

“The family is devastated by Governor Mboweni’s passing after a short illness. He passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night surrounded by his loved ones.

His brother Alto Mboweni said the family has requested privacy at this difficult time as they come to terms with this “enormous loss.”

“Further details will be released over the next few days,” Alto said.

Ramaphosa condolences

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he is deeply saddened by the passing of Mboweni.

Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Mboweni.

