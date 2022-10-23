WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday night

Narissa Subramoney

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 20:00 this evening, Sunday, 23 October 2022.

He’s expected to outline steps the government is taking to implement the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state.

The president’s address will be broadcast and streamed live on PresidencyZA digital platforms.

You can watch them here and here.

The address will also be carried on all news television channels: eNCA, SABC and Newzroom Afrika.

UPDATE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation



The Presidency announced earlier that President @CyrilRamaphosa would address the nation at 19h30 this evening, Sunday, 23 October 2022.



President Ramaphosa will now address the nation at a revised time of 20h00.— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) October 23, 2022

Parliament receives Ramaphosa’s recommendations on the Zondo report

Earlier on Sunday, the presiding officers of Parliament, the speaker of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces announced they’d received Ramaphosa’s response to the recommendations on Saturday night.

“In June, when the president submitted the final two parts of the report he also committed to submit the implementation plan on the recommendations to Parliament’s presiding officers within the deadline stipulated by the Gauteng High Court,” Parliament said.

The six-part report was released publicly over the past year months with numerous recommendations on how Parliament’s presiding officers should improve their oversight role.

This includes the need to ensure adequate funding for portfolio committees; the need for a parliamentary mechanism to track and monitor executive action; enhancing Parliament’s role in key appointment processes; and developing specialised committees to deal with issues that cut across departments and ministries, amongst others.

“Parliament is committed to ensuring that it goes through the report with a fine-tooth comb and put in place the necessary mechanisms required to address the deficiencies identified by the Commission.”

Presiding officers have already referred some of the matters requiring Parliament’s direct action to parliamentary structures for processing.

“With the submission of the implementation plan by the president yesterday, which outlines how the Executive will fulfil the remedial actions recommended by the Commission, Parliament will begin a process of scrutinising the details of the plan as well as overseeing, through its oversight instruments, its implementation.

“The implementation plan will be brought to the attention of the members of parliament,” the statement concluded.

