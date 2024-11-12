WATCH: ‘We were not told about cuts’ – 4 reportedly injured in JMPD clashes with Lenasia residents

Police were in the area to ensure order as Johannesburg Water removed illegal water connections in Phumlamqashi.

A tense standoff between Johannesburg Metro Police officers and community members in Lenasia South erupted into chaos on Tuesday.

Some angry alleged residents told The Citizen that they were not informed of the cuts.

They reportedly started hurling stones at officers, who responded by firing rubber bullets.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of people injured but a local ANC branch secretary said four people had been treated.

WATCH: Police opening fire at alleged community members

eNCA reporter Pule Letshwiti-Jones is on the ground in Lenasia South where rubber bullets have been fired. Some community members have also thrown rocks at police officials who are in the area to disconnect illegal water connections. #eNCA #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct pic.twitter.com/q2MATnGE90 November 12, 2024

Johannesburg Water abandoned the operation and left the area.

The violence spread to the Golden Highway, where delivery trucks at a nearby cash and carry bulk supplier were looted and items scattered on the highway.

Police and private security descended in large numbers to the scene, which remains tense.

The highway has been closed with burning tyres. A nearby shopping centre has also shut completely in fear of more looting.

Position on either side of the road, police and protestors have watched each other, with alleged residents quick to pick up rocks if officers attempt to come near.

Despite this, it is understood that some negotiations may be underway.

WATCH: Phumulamqashi residents protest on the Golden Highway after Joburg Water cut off illegally connected water supply in the area. A few delivery trucks were looted at a nearby complex. Looted items were scattered on the street. Details on POWER987News. @nzimandebafana pic.twitter.com/YFRfZ3fjqb November 12, 2024

What’s up with Phumlanqashi?

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala told Sowetan that Phumlanqashi was initially served by water tanks to meet residents’ needs.

“However, due to ongoing land invasions and subsequent illegal water connections, these tanks were vandalised, leading to increased strain on the local water supply network.

“Johannesburg Water plans to disconnect all unauthorised connections in the area and restore water tank services for essential water provision.”

Safety risk

Shabalala said a risk assessment conducted by Johannesburg Water security, in coordination with the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD), decided that disconnections will be executed in a phased approach.”

The councillor has failed, we want the mayor

One alleged resident told eNCA that a councillor in the area had failed the community and they wanted the mayor of Johannesburg Dada Morero to step in.

“The councillor is a failure. We were not informed, and that is why this is happening”.

Another alleged resident said the councillor was not on the scene because she feared for her life.

This is a developing story