Watch: Vladimir Putin’s flash mob birthday surprise

The youth of Moscow and St Petersburg in Russia decided to take to the streets and throw a spontaneous flash mob for their leader, Valdimir Putin on his 70th birthday.

The birthday of the world’s most controversial leader comes just almost eight months into his unlawful invasion into Ukraine.

⚡⚡⚡Russian youth organised a flash mob on Vladimir Putin's birthday!

Young people in Moscow and St Petersburg organised a flash mob for the birthday of the head of state

Happy birthday, our President!❤️⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/DFMbrXpO1v— IOSTOCONPUTIN ???????????????????????????????????? (@ilciclistainblu) October 7, 2022

Dubbed a dangerous tyrant, Putin has a year added into his seemingly long life. However, the same cannot be said for thousands of people that died in Ukraine as a result of his unlawful military invasion.

Putin is a former intelligence officer and initially became Russia’s president between 2000 and 2008. He was voted into power again in 2012, and has been leading the federal republic to date.

He usually celebrates his birthday by travelling abroad, hiking and playing golf with other world leaders.

This year, he will probably spend his day working, as he has a meeting at St Petersburg with other heads of states.

A local artist will portray “Putin with a Puppy” art piece at the same area of the meeting.

Putin’s birthday art gift “Putin with a puppy”.

Russia’s troop conscription protests

Over the national protests that broke out over the troop conscription and young men in Russia opposing Putin’s decision to enlist them in the army, might be one of the reasons not to celebrate.

Thousand of military age young men have fled the country to avoid the mandatory calling of serving in the Ukraine war.

According to Reuters, over 200 000 young men have already been drafted into the army, anyone who refused to fight can face up to ten years imprisonment.

