WATCH: When politicians go to church: Ramaphosa sings, while Ramakgopa and Saul dance

It is election season, and one thing social gatherings are not missing are politicians.

Election season is in full swing, and our politicians are coming out of their cocoons to greet the people they last saw during the 2019 national and provincial election campaign.

From kissing grannies to playing with children Madiba-style, mudslinging and attending church services, politicians have shown us enough to wish for 29 May to come so politicians can go back to their lives of ignoring the plights of those who vote them into power.

This year’s elections are primed to be the toughest for all parties, but none is willing to go down without a fight.

Politicians make waves

Video of politicians attending church services have been circulating on social media, as political leaders take their campaigns to church in an attempt to get the congregants to vote for them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been joining the Muslim community in their celebration of Eid Mubarak for years now. This time, he took Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and ANC head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli with him.

The trio joined the Muslim prayers in Laudium last week and this is how it went.

President Ramaphosa celebrating #Eid2024



Eid Mubarak is the celebration of the end of the Ramadan month fast by the Muslim community. pic.twitter.com/1Of5yxujca April 11, 2024

Last month, the president even joined the worship team of the Eagle Christian Church in Mangaung, in song.

ANC Northern Cape chairperson Zamani Saul also attended a church service with his fellow cadres and joined in the dancing as they displayed the ANC kanga.

The chairperson’s dancing was rather questionable.

Perhaps Saul should take some lessons from Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa:

Mashatile’s Twelve Apostles’ visit

In December last year, Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited the Twelve Apostles’ Church in Christ, where the church’s chief apostle, Caesar Nongqunga, had stinging words for the party.

He told Mashatile that while the church had no right to call ANC corrupt, it could not reject Ramaphosa’s comment on corruption.

He said in part: “God requires that all his people on earth, others are witches, others thieves – the ones that you are. It is your own principal who called you thieves, it is not me.

“We are talking about the things your own president said and said you steal from the public purse.

“You can’t query me on this one because you will be unfair. You should have queried him that day he said it.

“We were shocked and asked ourselves what type of a leader is this? How can you call out your own people in this manner?”