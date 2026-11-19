Vaal Central Water faces liquidity and debt pressure

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation warned on Tuesday that proposed water tariff increases could worsen municipal debt and make water less affordable for households.

MPs raised the concern while reviewing the 2026/27 to 2030/31 corporate plans of Umngeni-Uthukela Water and Vaal Central Water, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Tariff hikes could worsen debt owed to water boards

Committee chairperson Mr Leon Basson responded to the five-year increases proposed by the two boards.

“While the committee acknowledges that tariff increases are driven by rising input costs and the need for cost-reflective water pricing, the reality is that the proposed increases over the next five years carry the risk of making water inaccessible to communities and further increasing municipal debt owed to water boards,” said Basson.

The committee was especially worried about the financial health of the boards themselves.

“The committee cautioned that tariff increases exceeding 10%, against a backdrop of ageing and dilapidated infrastructure and persistent non-payment for services, could undermine the financial sustainability of water boards,” Basson stated.

Vaal Central Water faces liquidity and debt pressure

The committee singled out Vaal Central Water.

“In the case of Vaal Central Water, the proposed increases could further compound its existing debt book of approximately R11 billion,” Basson noted.

MPs also pointed to weak debt recovery systems at the entity.

They asked for a wider review of money owed to water boards, including how much could realistically be recovered.

“The committee also reiterated its concern about Vaal Central Water’s persistent liquidity challenges, which pose a risk to the reliable supply of water to communities across the three provinces it serves,” the chairperson added.

Municipalities urged to pay and infrastructure investment questioned

The committee also addressed incoming municipal councils.

“The committee further called on incoming municipal councils to prioritise the payment of services, emphasising that the sustainability of the water value chain depends on municipalities meeting their financial obligations,” the statement read.

On infrastructure, the committee said too little investment threatened water security and development.

It noted that the sector was still waiting for reforms under the National Water Action Plan, including proposals to ring-fence water resources.

Committee will monitor implementation

The committee said the corporate plans contained useful interventions.

“The committee emphasised that although the corporate plans outline important interventions, their value will ultimately be measured by effective implementation,” Basson stated.

Basson said the committee will closely monitor progress.

“The committee will continue to exercise oversight over the implementation of the corporate plans to ensure that households and businesses have reliable and sustainable access to water,” he added.