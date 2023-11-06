‘We were just following protocol’ – Nsfas on starving students allegations

In the face of the claims, Nsfas has taken several measures to salvage its reputation.



The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) finds itself embroiled in a storm of controversy after accusations have been hurled at the body, alleging that it has abandoned students during the critical exam period.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, Nsfas insists it was merely following protocol, which was its first priority, over and above the physical well-being of the students.

The scandal erupted after a headline on TimesLIVE proclaimed, “Nsfas leaves students starving during exams”.

In response, Nsfas immediately rejected the assertion that it had deliberately withheld allowances from students. Instead, it laid the blame squarely at the universities’ doorstep, citing issues with the Data Adjustment Process as the primary source of the problem.

“This process allows institutions to correct data discrepancies, such as changes in student module selections and allowance types,” the entity said in its statement.

In the face of allegations, Nsfas has taken several measures to salvage its reputation. It insists that it is doing everything it can to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of student information provided by institutions.

Concern for students

Nsfas’ board proceeded to express concern for students and institutions that did not receive their allowances on time.

During the allowance disbursements for October, the scheme reiterated that it had disbursed allowances to 143,423 beneficiaries at TVET colleges, totalling R681 051 078. For university students, tuition and allowance, it confirmed that disbursements began on 25 October.

While Nsfas attempts to show its commitment to public accountability, it is hard to ignore the frustration and inconvenience faced by students during this process.

The TimesLIVE article reported that around 100 000 students found themselves without their November allowances, which were supposed to be disbursed on 31 October. The news agency reported that this had left them in a dire situation, struggling with hunger as they prepare for their crucial year-end exams.

Those affected include 23 081 students at North West University, 9 491 at the University of Venda, 1,936 at Durban University of Technology, 431 at the University of Cape Town, and 60% of Nsfas beneficiaries at Stellenbosch University.