‘Wonderwall’ to Wembley: Oasis reunion rumours rock the UK

A reunion would mark 30 years since Oasis' acclaimed 1995 album, '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'.

British rock fans are abuzz as Liam and Noel Gallagher hint at a possible Oasis reunion, 15 years after their last performance.

The iconic Britpop band, known for hits like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, and Champagne Supernova, might be gearing up for a series of gigs in London and Manchester next summer, according to the Sunday Times.

Speculation is rife about 10 dates at Wembley Stadium and a potential Glastonbury headline slot, as the Gallagher brothers seem to mend their decade-long rift.

On Monday at midnight, both the Gallagher brothers and the official Oasis account teased an announcement set for Tuesday, 27 August, at 8 am (0700 GMT) with a cryptic video featuring their iconic logo. The teaser was also displayed at the end of Liam’s Reading festival performance as part of his Definitely Maybe tour.

Liam’s latest tweet: ‘See you down the front’

Liam added fuel to the fire with a cheeky reply to the Sunday Times article on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “See you down the front,” and playfully dismissing the term “former” in another post.

Since their 2009 split, triggered by a dramatic altercation in Paris where Liam damaged Noel’s guitar, the brothers have been estranged. However, both continue to perform Oasis hits to enthusiastic crowds and have exchanged barbs on social media.

A reunion would mark 30 years since Oasis’s acclaimed 1995 album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Despite previous hints at reconciliation, Noel’s recent “never say never” comment has fans hopeful for a return to form.

