Black Coffee meets Will Smith: DJ’s star-studded encounter in Ibiza

Black Coffee's brag post featuring the SA-born DJ rubbing shoulders with actor Will Smith, got fans buzzing.

In a summer filled with excitement, Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, better known as Black Coffee, recently shared a captivating moment from Ibiza that has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

The award-winning South African DJ took to Instagram to post a series of photographs featuring himself alongside legendary actor and four-time Grammy winner, Will Smith.

“About a week ago I got to meet one of the most hardworking and most inspiring legends @willsmith.

Big Honor,” Black Coffee’s Instagram post caption read.

A meeting of legends

Will Smith, who has been enjoying the vibrant dance scene in Ibiza while reportedly working on new music, was photographed with Black Coffee, sparking curiosity about whether the two had any studio time together during their meeting.

Both artists are no strangers to collaboration. Black Coffee has previously worked with international superstars such as Drake, David Guetta, and Usher.

The image of Black Coffee and Will Smith together is not merely a snapshot of two celebrities enjoying a night out; it symbolises their significant cultural influence.

The Instagram post promptly garnered admiration from fans and a sprinkle of humour.

George Avakian said “Legends chilling with legends!”

Another fan said, “Congratulations to Will Smith for meeting Black Coffee”.

“Remember when Black Coffee slapped AKA’s manager? Lol funny seeing him with Will Smith. Abo Shapa Mpama,” Spykiemashele commented.

Their meeting serves as a reminder of the global reach and impact of music and film, especially from the two legends.

Black Coffee’s summer tour

Currently, Black Coffee is on a summer tour, performing in popular locations such as Ibiza, Barcelona, and Mykonos.

Earlier this year, he took time off to recover from a plane accident in January, but made a triumphant return to the stage in March with performances in the United States.

In May, he launched his Hi Ibiza Saturdays residency, which is set to continue until October.

The success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die

The conversation around Will Smith is further fueled by the success of his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Following its impressive opening week, the film grossed an astonishing $104.6 million globally, including $48.6 million from international markets. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film has sparked discussions about a potential fifth installment.

“We’ve had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations this week,” said film producer Jerry Bruckheimer in an interview with Deadline. The European market played a significant role in the film’s success, contributing $19.3 million to its overall earnings.

