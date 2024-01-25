Zuma to indicate ‘attitude’ over millions owed to govt for his defence in arms deal case

The former president has 30 days to respond.

Former president Jacob Zuma is consulting his lawyers over government’s bid to recoup millions for his defence in arms deal case.

The State Attorney and Presidency launched legal action to compel Zuma to repay nearly R29 million spent on his legal fees.

This legal action comes two years after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ordered the State Attorney to “take all necessary steps, including the institution of civil proceedings, to recover the amounts paid by the state for Zuma’s legal costs”.

Attitude

Speaking to The Citizen, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said the former president was consulting lawyers on the way forward on the matter.

“In the same notice of motion, you’ll find that he’s got 30 days to respond. So, at the moment he will discuss with his lawyers and then within this particular period, indicate his attitude.”

The legal action by the State Attorney and Presidency comes months before the court-ordered claim against Zuma would have prescribed.

Millions owed

They are seeking to force Zuma to repay R28 960,774 in taxpayer funds spent on his legal fees for his corruption trial defence.

The amount sought from Zuma is R10 million more than what President Cyril Ramaphosa initially claimed had been spent on his legal costs.

State Attorney Isaac Chowe clarified in papers filed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that an error had been made in the initial letter of demand sent to Zuma.

“The total amount of R18 261 347.72, which was stated in the letter of demand, was based on the record of payments that could be traced at that stage. After a diligent search and verification of the record of payments was conducted during the preparation of this application, it appeared that further monies were expended on Mr Zuma’s behalf totalling the sum of R10 699 426.62,” said Chowe.

Zuma has always maintained he was innocent and entitled to full state funding of his litigation costs because, he said, he was accused of crimes directly linked to his role in government.

