‘ANC members participating in activities of other parties will be suspended’ – Bheki Mtolo

The ANC members will be brought before the party's disciplinary committee.

ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo during media briefing at Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme House in Durban on 26 April 2023. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) declared that members engaging in activities associated with other political parties will face suspension.

ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo briefed the media on Wednesday regarding the outcomes of a provincial executive committee (PEC) held this week.

‘High school propaganda’

During the briefing, Mtolo said the PEC noted that the “last phase” of the election campaign has commenced as the party awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the election date.

He said the ANC was aiming for a “resounding victory” in KZN and dismissed reports on social media about the party’s possible coalition with other political parties.

The ANC KZN secretary labelled such claims as “high school propaganda”.

“A winner does not enter into coalition politics. The ANC will defeat all its opponents combined in these coming elections regardless of their shape or form and personalities involved. Our message is that we will never be distracted. We are marching into a landslide victory. ANC lives, ANC Leads,” Mtolo said.

Mtolo indicated that the PEC has resolved to suspend the membership and initiate disciplinary action against members who campaign for other parties.

“All ANC public representatives who are participating in activities of other political formations, their membership is summarily suspended with immediate effect and would be brought before the ANC disciplinary committee.

“Members of the ANC who associate themselves and participate actively in activities of other political parties that contest elections against the African National Congress, they are presumed as having left the ANC and voluntarily terminated their membership and will be removed from the membership register,” he continued.

‘Revolutionary undertaking’

Mtolo also spoke on the several deployments of ANC officials, including Police Minister Bheki Cele, to various regions in the province to campaign for the ruling party.

“They made a revolutionary undertaking to defend the ANC and to ensure the longevity of the organisation in power and in society. They spoke with one voice against tendencies that aimed at weakening and dividing the ANC.”

Last week, Cele strongly criticised former president Jacob Zuma for turning against the ANC.

Zuma announced to the nation in December last year that he won’t campaign for the ANC.

The former president slammed the current ANC leadership and confirmed he would back the new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Since then, some ANC officials have said Zuma was “de-campaigning” the governing party, while Cele has threatened to expose the former president’s “dirty exile secrets”.

Municipal deployments

Meanwhile, Mtolo further announced the deployments of ANC members across municipalities in the province.

Njabulo Cele will serve as the new deputy mayor of KwaDukuza Local Municipality, while Mbali Cele-Luthuli and Phila Thabethe will be the uMdoni Local Municipality’s new mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

Additionally, Mthandeni Mbutho will be the new council speaker for uMdoni Local Municipality and Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality will also have a new mayor after Zodwa Mzidle’s deployment.