19 Aug 2021
6:40 am
School dropouts show education crisis in SA

Education in South Africa is already despite the misleadingly high matric pass rate in a crisis.

One of the more worrying aspects of the impacts of Covid especially for the long-term social stability of our country is that the virus crisis and accompanying lockdowns have seen the school dropout rate more than triple, to 750 000. That is the highest dropout rate in 20 years, according to the National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey. According to experts, even though some of these pupils have resorted to home schooling, many of them have been unable to return to school as a result of psychological and emotional trauma. University of KwaZulu-Natal professor of education Wayne Hugo says...

