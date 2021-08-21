Hein Kaiser
21 Aug 2021
Working from home will remain as part of the new normal

Hein Kaiser

In June this year, Facebook extended its work from home policy.

Picture: iStock
In June this year, Facebook extended its work-from-home policy to include almost every staff member that does not fulfil a critical on-site role. Later, in July, a Microsoft survey confirmed what we have all seen coming … working from home, or at least a hybrid version of the notion, is set to become a global reality for some time to come, if not permanent. The pandemic has not only forced rapid adoption of technology and serves to feed the trend, but it literally sat us all down and stated, “this is how it is, for now”. But there is a...

