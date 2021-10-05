Editorials
There’s no room for rotten cops

Each week we learn our police force, sadly, are no saints.

Our lead story on Monday, revealing 21 police officials have been arrested in the past week, should come as a shock, but years and years of abuse of power by some in blue uniform makes it no surprise. Cops were arrested for torture, murder and kidnapping, among other things, while a sergeant was detained for allegedly raping a child. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Each week, we hear these horror stories. Each week we learn our police force, sadly, are no saints. Poor examples set by those entrusted to protect us over time has seen a huge...

