There’s no room for rotten cops

Our lead story on Monday, revealing 21 police officials have been arrested in the past week, should come as a shock, but years and years of abuse of power by some in blue uniform makes it no surprise. Cops were arrested for torture, murder and kidnapping, among other things, while a sergeant was detained for allegedly raping a child. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Each week, we hear these horror stories. Each week we learn our police force, sadly, are no saints. Poor examples set by those entrusted to protect us over time has seen a huge...

The pity is that a minority of the police force break the law, but the entire profession is inevitably tainted.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “We cannot deny that among us there are some police officers who get involved in criminality and corruption and we welcome those members being dealt with decisively.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is not messing around, making sure those that break the law are brought to book.

It’s a strong message that the long arm of law will take action. It’s simple: there is no room for rotten apples.