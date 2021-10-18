Supply chain drama just adds to the ongoing Covid pain

The United States and Africa have been hit hardest, with delays of between three to five weeks the norm. Factories are not getting supplies, the number of containers has increased faster than the number of ships that can transport them and there is a shortage of fuel and gas. There is a serious lack of truck drivers and massive computer chip shortages as the world battles to deal with the high demand for deliveries following the reopening of economies after Covid lockdowns. With more and more people working from home, there has been an increase in shopping online, which in...

In South Africa, we will feel the impact, including when it comes to medicine. And, sadly, prices will surge.

Economist Mike Schussler said: “Some factories around the world have to wait for supplies and that adds to delays. Some goods are not manufactured on time. Now the supply chain is broken all over the world at the same time.

“The problem is that complex goods, such as cars, appliances and big, smart toys, can be delayed for two or even three months.”

The pandemic certainly hasn’t helped matters, as further delays were caused by certain goods having to be sanitised and everyone working in a harbour needs to be tested for Covid.

Schussler warned: “We have serious problems. Some goods will be out of fashion by the time they arrive, or Christmas toys will arrive after Christmas.”

In a report, Moody’s Analytics said supply chain disruptions “will get worse before they get better”.

As a result of the delays, prices of many goods will increase. When, oh when, will we catch a break?