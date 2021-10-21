Editorials
EC vaccination rate and cannabis initiative may be its first green shoots of hope

The provincial rural development agency wants to become the first government agency to put out a public tender for cannabis seeds.

Popular marijuana strain in America: Girl Scout Cookies; skunk; Â Kush; Girl Scout Cookies; Gorilla Glue, Green Crack, OG Kush, triangle, blueberry, white widow
The Eastern Cape is near the bottom of the pile when it comes to effective provincial administration. Its roads, especially in rural areas, are in dreadful condition, its medical service collapsed in the Covid tsunami last year and, now, its premier is alleged to have personally benefitted from public money intended for a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Perhaps, then, the provincial rural development agency wants to inhale some optimism, after becoming the first government agency to put out a public tender for cannabis seeds. These will be used, it says, to stimulate the commercialisation of low-grade dagga in the...

