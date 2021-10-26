Editorials
1 minute read
26 Oct 2021
6:45 am
Editorials

Senzo’s family wants the truth

Editorials

It has taken an agonisingly long seven years since the Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down in the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The five suspects on charges of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear at the Johannesburg High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 25 October 2021. Picture: Bernadette Wicks
The police in this country are sometimes said to move with alacrity and energy only when investigating a crime against a well-known personality. Yet, in the case of murdered football star Senzo Meyiwa, the cops seemed to be working in slow motion, if at all… perhaps hoping, as some speculated, that the whole case would somehow go away and people would forget about it. It has taken an agonisingly long seven years since the Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down in the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo. It was alleged at the time that the killing may have...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

We were hoping to see the mastermind in court, says Senzo Meyiwa's brother
31 mins ago
31 mins ago

LOCAL SOCCER

UPDATE: Murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers to begin in April 2022
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

CRIME

Mamelodi's 'John Wick' vigilante praised after alleged gangsters murdered
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Social justice rooted in equality – Madonsela
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago