Senzo’s family wants the truth

The police in this country are sometimes said to move with alacrity and energy only when investigating a crime against a well-known personality. Yet, in the case of murdered football star Senzo Meyiwa, the cops seemed to be working in slow motion, if at all… perhaps hoping, as some speculated, that the whole case would somehow go away and people would forget about it. It has taken an agonisingly long seven years since the Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down in the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo. It was alleged at the time that the killing may have...

It was alleged at the time that the killing may have been a robbery which went wrong. But now, the family of Meyiwa believe he was the target of a “hit” by hired assassins.

Five men appeared in court yesterday and a trial date was set for early next year. But Meyiwa’s family are still unhappy … as they have been since his death because they want the truth to come out.

They believe the “mastermind” behind the killing – the person who paid the hitmen – has still to be brought to book.

Let us hope that the family get their wish and finally, through the trial, learned what happened to Senzo and get some closure.