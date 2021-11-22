Editorials
Better life for ANC staff elsewhere…

Editorials

Luthuli House staff probably didn’t believe that their own organisation would impoverish them. Perhaps getting other jobs is the way forward.

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to a crowd in Alexandra stadium in Alexandra, 25 October 2021 as part of the ANC's campaign ahead of local goverment elections. Picture: Neil McCartney
Even in a country where it is said, the jokes come straight from the news pages – yesterday’s protest by the ANC against the ANC was bizarre. On one side you had the “workers” – those employed by the ANC and who haven’t been paid in three months – and on the other, the “bosses”, those running the ANC. Yet, there in the ranks of the workers were some of the bosses, members of the ANC national executive committee, like national spokesperson Pule Mabe and former minister Bathabile Dlamini, both of whom work at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters. Mabe...

