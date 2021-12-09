Put odds in your favour and get a jab

Is it too soon to hope? Should we not look too closely for fear we might tempt fate and see the light at the end of the tunnel quickly extinguished? Should we just close our eyes, hold our breath and wait? As the omicron variant of Covid rampages across the country, at a pace unlike anything seen in the first three waves of the pandemic, experts are starting to express more positive views about whether this version of the virus will be less deadly than its predecessors. ALSO READ: Tshwane is the global epicentre of the Omicron variant – SAMA...

Is it too soon to hope?

Should we not look too closely for fear we might tempt fate and see the light at the end of the tunnel quickly extinguished? Should we just close our eyes, hold our breath and wait?

As the omicron variant of Covid rampages across the country, at a pace unlike anything seen in the first three waves of the pandemic, experts are starting to express more positive views about whether this version of the virus will be less deadly than its predecessors.

Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of the Netcare group, is one of those who appears to be optimistic, although he and others caution that it is still early days as far as understanding the disease impact of omicron.

Yet, it seems the levels of serious disease are much lower than they were in the first three waves and that most infections should be treatable “at a primary care level”.

That means, let’s hope, that our deaths will not spiral as they did before. Friedland’s other point is also telling: most of those Covid-positive people admitted to Netcare facilities have not been vaccinated.

Omicron may not kill you but why not stack the odds in your favour and get the jab?