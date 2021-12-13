Amanda Watson
News Editor
3 minute read
13 Dec 2021
6:05 am
Columns

Stop preaching the Constitution to us

Amanda Watson

It’s time our 'leaders' started living the constitution, instead of preaching it at us

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Gallo Images
It’s difficult not to roll one’s eyes at some of the comments coming out of the celebrations around the 25th anniversary of our constitution. “Our constitution is a bedrock for collaboration among the three arms of the state. It is important that all government institutions work together in fulfilling the aspirations of citizens for a better life in eradicating all forms of corruption, poverty and unemployment,” said parliament’s presiding officers, namely the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the chair of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo. If Mapisa-Nqakula wasn’t reportedly under investigation for allegedly receiving an...

