Here’s hoping for a better 2022

Dear Santa, We have been good this year in difficult circumstances.

For the most part, we have worn our masks in public, maintained social distancing, sanitised our hands and avoided big gatherings. We have stayed at home when President Cyril Ramaphosa told us to at one of his many family meetings.

Many of us have had our vaccines. We have had our travel plans put on hold on many occasions. We have limited our visits to families and friends. We’ve even cast our votes at the local government elections in the hope of having a better South Africa. Well, some of us.



With this in mind, we hope you will grant us a few of our wishes this Christmas…



Corrupt government officials are finally brought to book and pay for their indiscretions after years of dodging court appearances. All political parties work together to ensure service delivery is more than just a hollow promise and communities finally get what they pay for.



Eskom finally finds a way to keep the lights on permanently. The other state-owned enterprises and other public institutions finally get their acts together. The price of fuel comes down, more job opportunities are created and crime is halted.



On the sporting front, we hope the Springboks, Proteas and Bafana Bafana are able to play in front of packed stadiums once again. We ask for a first Major golf champion in 10 years. We ask that out swimmers, cyclists and athletes are able to travel so they can shine on the world stage.



We ask that our artists are once again able to perform in front of large audiences. We ask that restaurants and bars are able to operate like they did in the past and that our tourism sector is rewarded with many foreign and local bookings.



It’s been a difficult 2021, so we don’t believe we are asking for a lot. We wish all our loyal readers a Merry Christmas and prosperous new year.