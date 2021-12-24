Editorials
2 minute read
24 Dec 2021
7:01 am
Editorials

Here’s hoping for a better 2022

Editorials

On the sporting front, we hope the Springboks, Proteas and Bafana Bafana are able to play in front of packed stadiums once again.

Photo: iStock
Dear Santa, We have been good this year in difficult circumstances. For the most part, we have worn our masks in public, maintained social distancing, sanitised our hands and avoided big gatherings. We have stayed at home when President Cyril Ramaphosa told us to at one of his many family meetings. Many of us have had our vaccines. We have had our travel plans put on hold on many occasions. We have limited our visits to families and friends. We’ve even cast our votes at the local government elections in the hope of having a better South Africa. Well, some...

Read more on these topics