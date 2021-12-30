Editorials
30 Dec 2021
No free dinner at ANC’s R1.2 million-per-plate soirée

The ANC is going to be looking for money for a long time. And there is no such thing as a free gala dinner…

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ANC
Are the ANC’s leaders the finest politicians money can buy? That’s a fair question in the light of the organisation’s “prices” for sitting next to its chiefs at its gala dinner in Polokwane next month. If you have a spare R1.2 million lying around, you can go right to the top of the pyramid and sit at the same table as President Cyril Ramaphosa. There are only four of these choice openings available in what the organisation calls the “Titanium” package. (The precious metal allusion makes one wonder whether it is perhaps foreign mining magnates – who want to mine...

