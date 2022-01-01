Richard Anthony Chemaly
1 Jan 2022
7:30 am
South Africans need to embrace the fact that government is completely useless

2021 proved just how useless government is, so let's use that knowledge to make 2022 better, writes Richard Chemaly.

Second driller Amos Tshabalala of the Gift of the Givers drilling team shows a bucket of water after the team successfully struck water three times in their drilling process at the Rahima Moosa Mother And Child Hospital in Coronationville, 3 June 2021. The team believes they will be successful in their operation to supply the hospital with water. It is expected that in two weeks the hospital will be able to use water from the borehole for cleaning and washing, and pending a water analysis could use the water for drinking purposes in 3 to 4 weeks. Picture: Michel Bega
Congratulations! You've made it through another tough year. In December, our timelines tend to be flooded with reviews of things that happened over the last year and it gets pretty depressing persistently being reminded that another 12 months have waned away and the goals you had set for January 2013 still haven’t been met. When high school history teachers try to justify their discipline, the inevitable argument always boils down to something about not repeating the mistakes of the past. There’s just a significant issue with that - humans never seem to place emphasis on applying the knowledge they've acquired...

