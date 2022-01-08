Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
4 minute read
8 Jan 2022
6:00 am
Reikhutsitse Malala: Soshanguve hero who helps drug addicts

He aims to fight the rapidly growing drug addiction in Pretoria, as communities are being ravaged by nyaope.

Khutsi Malala in Soshanguve, 3 January 2022. Khutsi began an initiative where he walks from Johannesburg to Soshanguve to raise funds to take drug users to rehab. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Reikhutsitse Malala remembers staying up late every weekend to watch his favourite superhero series, The Mask of Zorro and Superman, and how he would be immersed by the extraordinary powers of the heroes – as he envisionedhimself some superhero with super natural powers. As a child he was mesmerised by the heroes’ phenomenal abilities on screen, which allowed Malala, who grew up in Soshanguve, Pretoria, to become the township hero who would fight drug addiction and the township’s supervillain, nyaope. “I remember me and my siblings, Mothusi and Maggie, used to play Zorro, with sticks pretending they were swords.From a...

