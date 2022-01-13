Editorials
13 Jan 2022
Not a comedy show: Little optimism for Mbalula’s pledges

The department of transport has only one machine to print the cards – but it is broken. And it has been sent to Germany to be fixed. Do not adjust your set.

A South African ID book and drivers licence. Picture: Gallo Images/Nicolene Olckers
In a dispatch from the front lines of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, our minister-in-tweet, Fikile Mbalula, promises that we will soon be able to make online payments for car and driving licences. That must be comforting to the almost 400 000 people who have paid for, but are still waiting for, their driver’s licence cards. The department of transport has only one machine to print the cards – but it is broken. And it has been sentto Germany to be fixed. Do not adjust your set. ALSO READ: How to decide between public or private transport? This is not a...

