Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
19 Jan 2022
4:00 am
Columns

Pig not the swine you think, but more a life saver

Cliff Buchler

Religious bodies for centuries have banned the animal from the kitchens of their adherents.

Picture: iStock
Those who look on the pig as a dirty creature which has no place among humans should do some serious rethinking. Even religious bodies that for centuries have banned the animal from the kitchens of their adherents would do well to drop the dogma and remove from their codes of conduct what has been proved a fallacy – that this species is bad for you. In fact, we’ve become reliant on Porky, allowing us some precious extra time. Ironically, in Chicago, a stronghold of orthodoxy, a man with terminal heart disease was implanted with a genetically modified pig heart in...

Read more on these topics