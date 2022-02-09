Staunching the flow of illegal immigrants will help defuse the xenophobia time bomb

The bottom line is that South Africans have a right to be concerned about illegal and undocumented immigrants placing extra pressure on already limited government and social sources – and specifically jobs.
Permits expire at the end of December 2021, after which the Department of Home Affairs has instructed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders to apply for 'mainstream visas' and to ensure that their applications comply with the provisions and requirements of the Immigration Act and its accompanying regulations.
(Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)