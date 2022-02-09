Staunching the flow of illegal immigrants will help defuse the xenophobia time bomb

When the ANC government finally addresses a problem – one which is invariably of its own making – its hasty“solutions” often have the potential to do more harm than good. That is, we fear, what may turn out to be the reality of the reported move by the government to control the number of foreigners employed in certain sectors of the economy. Speculation is that President Cyril Ramaphosa may flight the idea during his State Of the Nation Address tomorrow. Apart from the fact that whatever measures are taken will merely be closing the stable door long after the horse...

