Women are busy bees, hey. Flitting here and there like little Maya the Bee – remember her? ’80s? TV for kids? – healing the world with her nectar.

If only… I’m at work reading the subtitles of the silent TV of Judge Mandisa Maya’s interview for chief justice on the fabulous SABC: “I’m a good judge not because I’m a woman, I’m a good woman judge.”

My eyes roll – daily exercise yet again – with only one question: why?

I didn’t hear the question. Or questions, as I’m sure man after man fired off. I frankly, my dear, couldn’t care. For me? Again, a fanny is used in the workplace. Turn to the woman right next to you now – in the bus, in a coffee shop, in your bed – and ask her honestly about her fanny. Promise she’ll answer: “Yes, it’s been used. Not the way you think or I want. Against me.”

And before you judge me as a feminist or shout at me for using the offensive “fanny” word? I could’ve used the more appropriate vagina. Debatable as that word is with The Vagina Monologues playing in the ’90s – remember how shocked you were? Or the night I learnt how Girls of the Night do a lap dance at the Victory Theatre with Perle’s Nipple Caps & G-strings show.

Grab your ankles; look at him through your spread legs with hooded eyes (still my party trick)… It was all about the fanny – pardon me. But then again, I don’t call Julius Malema a dick – or whoever asked Judge Maya That Offensive

Question. Insult to injury? Judge Maya’s nomination as chief justice has been hailed as “first female” over and over again, by the same people who cried about inappropriate gender questions.

I know she made it quite clear in her interview: don’t hold my fanny against me. I’m good. Just good. Competent.

Pity us women always have to walk the extra mile – camel toe if you really want to play the game – to be “taken seriously”.

But like Judge Maya, I know the slur of the fanny will always be there. Not that it is a slur. Little Maya the Bee taught me sublimely decades ago: a girl can do it all.

And she won’t use the sting in her tail – unless she has to… Like Judge Maya.