14 Feb 2022
SA in an immigrant labour mess because our laws are a joke

Not only ordinary people regard our laws as a joke, foreign firms do, too.

Huawei allegedly ignored a foreign labour quota agreement with SA’s labour department, with foreign staff now at 90%, instead of 40%. (Photo for illustration: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
It is clear that anti-foreigner sentiment is rising and that government’s attempts to finally implement the immigration laws of the country are going to make some xenophobic protesters feel their fight is justified. At the same time, though, it is clear that groups of foreigners will not sit idly by when they are targeted by South Africans… and are prepared to fight back. The latest attempt at closing the immigrant stable door long after the horse has bolted – the action taken by the department of labour against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei – sums up perfectly why the country is...

