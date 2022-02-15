Hopes for anti-vaxxers not to disturb HPV vaccination campaign

It is to be hoped the anti-vaxxers don’t keep shouting “Big pharma!” to the government’s announced intention to launch a campaign to vaccinate girls against the human papillomavirus (HPV). The vaccination offers protection for girls against developing cervical cancer later in life, which isone of the four most common cancers. HPV also has the potential to infect boys and can lead to other cancers inthem in later life. Yet, very little is known about HPV by the general population, focused as we have been on the other headline-making viruses – first HIV and then the coronavirus. Vaccinating girls – which...

It is to be hoped the anti-vaxxers don’t keep shouting “Big pharma!” to the government’s announced intention to launch a campaign to vaccinate girls against the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The vaccination offers protection for girls against developing cervical cancer later in life, which is

one of the four most common cancers. HPV also has the potential to infect boys and can lead to other cancers in

them in later life.

Yet, very little is known about HPV by the general population, focused as we have been on the other headline-making viruses – first HIV and then the coronavirus. Vaccinating girls – which began in schools across

South Africa this week – is an effective way not only of protecting their health, but also of protecting our under-strain health system from the later effects of having to treat cancer victims.

These cancers are avoidable if the vaccination is administered. That has been proven in studies around

the world.

One mother we spoke to has, with admirable foresight, vaccinated her girls and boys against HPV, using

the logic that boys can be infected and later pass it on to partners, impacting the health of a future family.

This is something every parent should seriously consider.