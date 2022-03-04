SA shoots itself in the foot for abstaining to vote on UN resolution to condemn Russia

Democratic South Africa has always regarded itself as a non-aligned country. But even that label comes with its own baggage, given that the Non-Aligned Movement – of which we are a member – was, at times in the past, antagonistic towards the West. During the time of Nelson Mandela, it was comparatively easy to steer that course without adverse effects on our national reputation, considering his icon status, which gave the country moral authority. These days, with the rest of the world well aware of our overwhelming corruption and decline in many spheres, South Africa does not have the clout...

