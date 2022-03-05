Carine Hartman
Handling this house of spirits

Spirits are not for me,I’m talking ghosts – and I have one in my home. Roll your eyes all you want: I’ve seen him.

Spirits are not for me. I see you nodding your head knowing what this wino prefers, but I’m not talking hard tack. I’m talking real spirits; the see-through kind that can walk through doors and go bump in the night. I’m talking ghosts – and I have one in my home. Roll your eyes all you want: I’ve seen him. The first time I glimpsed him he walked from my room into Daughter’s. Wondering what Son was doing in her room I went to look – only her door was closed. Daughter saw him slouched in a lounge chair and...
