We’re going to miss you, Warney

The world has lost a legendary sportsman in Shane Warne. The flamboyant leg-spinner died yesterday from a suspected heart attack, aged just 52. It was a dark day for Australian cricket yesterday as news of Warne’s untimely death came just hours after fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the best wicketkeeper’s the game has seen, had also left this world. Warne, had in fact, earlier sent his condolences to the Marsh family in a tweet, hours before his death. “Warney” was the bowler South Africans loved to hate. He was everything South Africans admired in a sportsman. Deep down,...

He was an entertainer and if you didn’t think he was a superstar, he would remind you every chance he got. Almost every ball he delivered was accompanied with a dash of suspense and drama.

And while he had plenty to say, he was able to back it up with his skill more often than not. Warne had his fair share of controversy off the field.

It’s something we’ve come to expect from sportsmen who can’t cope with the spotlight off the field.

“Bowling Warney.” It’s a line we will never forget.