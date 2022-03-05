Editorial staff
We’re going to miss you, Warney

Warne, had in fact, earlier sent his condolences to the Marsh family in a tweet, hours before his death. “Warney” was the bowler South Africans loved to hate.

Australian cricketing great Shane Warne has died. Picture: Getty Images
The world has lost a legendary sportsman in Shane Warne. The flamboyant leg-spinner died yesterday from a suspected heart attack, aged just 52. It was a dark day for Australian cricket yesterday as news of Warne’s untimely death came just hours after fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the best wicketkeeper’s the game has seen, had also left this world. Warne, had in fact, earlier sent his condolences to the Marsh family in a tweet, hours before his death. “Warney” was the bowler South Africans loved to hate. He was everything South Africans admired in a sportsman. Deep down,...

