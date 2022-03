Speculation that Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is the frontrunner to take over as premier from David Makhura makes you wonder about the future of the province. Lesufi has been, without a doubt, the MEC with the highest profile, riding into battle against racism in schools faster than you can say “photo opportunity”. Racism is definitely an issue but whether Lesufi’s highprofile “interventions” have helped or hindered the resolution of race-based clashes is still up for debate. And let’s not forget that the Gauteng department of education was found to have irregularly awarded contracts to the...

Speculation that Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is the frontrunner to take over as premier from David Makhura makes you wonder about the future of the province.

Lesufi has been, without a doubt, the MEC with the highest profile, riding into battle against racism in schools faster than you can say “photo opportunity”.

Racism is definitely an issue but whether Lesufi’s highprofile “interventions” have helped or hindered the resolution of race-based clashes is still up for debate.

And let’s not forget that the Gauteng department of education was found to have irregularly awarded contracts to the value of just under R428 million to 270 service providers for “decontamination” of schools in the province at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Lesufi, who is the political head of the department, refused to take accountability, claiming at one stage that the issue was part of a political plot against him. There are things to be said in favour of Lesufi. He has never personally been linked to the tender scandal or any other malfeasance.

ALSO READ: Lesufi: Act against me if my name comes up in R431m Covid cleaning probe

And, whatever one feels about his public media grandstanding, he has energy and commitment.

Those latter two traits have not been high on the list of things for which Makhura will be remembered during his tenure as premier. Makhura, though, was affable and a person capable of bringing people together, rather than alienating them.

If Lesufi is indeed chosen to run Gauteng, one can wonder whether that is a promotion or a sideways shunt for him in terms of his ANC career path.

There had been wide speculation that because of his high-profile role as Gauteng head of education, he might one day occupy the seat of the national minister of basic education.

It will be interesting, though, to see which way the ANC jumps on this.