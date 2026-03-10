Ramaphosa extends Madlanga Commission deadline by five months

The request was granted due to the number of people who must still appear and testify.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry five more months to complete its work.

The Presidency made the announcement on Monday.

Extension

Chaired by former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the inquiry has been tasked to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The Presidency said the extension was granted at the commission’s request due to the number of people who must still appear and testify.

“Accordingly, the Commission shall submit a second interim report by 29 May 2026 and a final report on the completion of the inquiry, on 31 August 2026.”

Madlanga Commission

Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Among these were claims that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – currently on special leave – intervened to disband the political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

Mkhwanazi further alleged Mchunu had connections to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure who previously held a now-cancelled R360 million police contract.

A parliamentary ad hoc committee has also been set up to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims, operating separately from the judicial commission.

Interim report

The commission delivered its interim report to Ramaphosa on 17 December, three months after the first hearing took place on 17 September 2025.

In its interim report, the Commission referred a number of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and suspension of individuals.

Suleiman Carrim

Meanwhile, ANC member and businessman Suliman Carrim painted himself as a victim of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Brown Mogotsi after investing R10 million in Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Carrim testified at the commission on Monday about his relationship with Matlala, Mogotsi and Mchunu.

He confirmed a business relationship with Matlala connected to the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) contract to provide medical services.

Carrim denied any links to Mchunu, Firoz Khan and Shadrack Sibiya.

