Charge those who abuse the old aged

It is the silent scourge which shames us as a society: how we care for the aged and those in frail care. In far too many instances, they are neglected or physically abused and not given the medical, psychological, and emotional support they need at that time of their lives. Sadly, many die alone… and scared. While it is true that families often abandon their elderly to the care of homes – and don’t want to be bothered about monitoring what goes on – others look after their loved ones and fight for their rights. ALSO READ: Life Esidimeni inquest...

It is the silent scourge which shames us as a society: how we care for the aged and those in frail care.

In far too many instances, they are neglected or physically abused and not given the medical, psychological, and emotional support they need at that time of their lives.

Sadly, many die alone… and scared. While it is true that families often abandon their elderly to the care of homes – and don’t want to be bothered about monitoring what goes on – others look after their loved ones and fight for their rights.

ALSO READ: Life Esidimeni inquest shows why ‘mental health must be taken seriously’

We salute the Callaghan family for taking on the fight of 58-year-old Fatima Callaghan, who was allegedly starved for days at a time, tortured, burnt, beaten, horribly neglected, and had her medication withheld from her at the Abida’s Frail Care Centre in Mayfair.

The Callaghan family have opened a case with the police. These sort of things should not happen – but they do. People who abuse and neglect old people should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There are few people more vulnerable than an elderly, ailing, person.

However, incidents like this should remind all of us that we should respect – and honour – the elderly, because they are our living link with the past.